Taylor Frankie Paul Encourages Mayci Neeley to Confront Her Husband as She Reveals She's Hurt He 'Never Initiates Sex'

Mayci Neeley wants to feel wanted, and her friend has encouraged her to take matters into her own hands

Mayci Neeley/Instagram; Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram Mayci Neeley and husband Jacob (left), Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

From the very start, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shows that nothing is off the table.

One of the show's earliest scenes shows Mayci Neeley meeting up with Taylor Frankie Paul to discuss all things men in the aftermath of the MomTok soft-swinging scandal. As the ladies sit down, Taylor asks about Mayci and her husband Jacob Neeley.

"I feel like Jacob never initiates sex," Mayci reveals.

Surprised by the admission, Taylor asks, "Have you talked to him about it?"

"Not in depth, but I feel like maybe I should?" Mayci muses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' 10 Biggest Bombshell Moments, from a Chippendales Visit to an Arrest

Mayci then continues, "But like what do I do? Should I put on lingerie and walk around the house? But that's still me initiating it, do you know what I mean? I want him to want me all the time."

"That's true. So I feel like if you just talk to him about it and be like him, 'This is what I feel,' then he knows," Taylor suggests.

"Because they can't read our minds, unfortunately," she laughs.

When chatting with PEOPLE ahead of the show's release, Mayci opened up about another sensitive area in any marriage: finances.

"I feel like me and my husband, it doesn't make any difference for us. I just think it's untraditional for the culture and the church, but in society, it's becoming more normal. But I feel like 30 years ago it wasn't, and so it's different to navigate," she said.

"I know for my parents, they were like, 'What the heck? This is weird,' but now it's just more normal. My husband is working again and feeling fulfillment in that work, and it works for us. It goes together great."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.