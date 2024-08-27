Taylor Fritz Ordered Takeout to His Girlfriend's Hotel During Olympics: Village 'Food Was Pretty Bad' (Exclusive)

Fritz and Morgan Riddle open up to PEOPLE about the Olympics in Paris, other WAGs on tour and pets for their partnership with Heineken 0.0 and the US Open

Heineken Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz for Heineken 0.0 - US Open partnership

Despite competing in three events during the 2024 Paris Olympics, tennis star Taylor Fritz still carved out time for his girlfriend, influencer Morgan Riddle.

Fritz, 26, would escape to Riddle’s hotel room and order food delivery to avoid eating in the Olympic Village.

“I thought the food was pretty bad,” the athlete tells PEOPLE in an interview with Riddle, 27, for their partnership with Heineken 0.0 and the US Open. But aside from his distaste for the food, Fritz slept well on the cardboard beds and found living in the Olympic Village “cool.”

“I think you do it more for just the whole experience,” he continues. “Just being around all the other athletes and sharing a room with Tommy [Paul]. And we kind of just grinded through it.”

Related: Morgan Riddle Is Working with Tennis Star Boyfriend Taylor Fritz to 'Make Tennis Cool Again' (Exclusive)

For three years, Riddle has traveled the globe with her boyfriend as he competes on the men’s tennis pro tour. She has sat in the box for Fritz’s career-defining moments, including a title at the 2022 Indian Wells Open, quarterfinal berths at three Grand Slams and an Olympic bronze medal in men's doubles in Paris. The pair have become tennis’ it-couple, and Riddle has developed a social media presence of 347,000 Instagram followers, 530,000 TikTok followers and 80,000 YouTube subscribers.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Morgan Riddle watches Taylor Fritz play Alexander Bublik in tennis men's singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on July 27

Because Fritz is fully locked into training, Riddle often explores cities by herself. On whether she wants to keep globetrotting for the foreseeable future, she says, “I always wanted to travel a lot when I was younger. I think that I have the personality for it.”

Riddle has had to make connections on her own as well, meeting up with business owners, journalists and other influencers around the world. She’s also become close with the “great community of women on the tour” who travel alongside their boyfriends, like Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedvěd.

“There’s a bunch of younger partners now. When we first started dating, there wasn’t really many for me to hang out with,” Riddle says.

Related: Taylor Fritz Gushes Over Relationship with Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 'We're Very Much a Team’ (Exclusive)

As the couple gear up for the upcoming Grand Slam in N.Y.C., they’ve partnered with Heineken 0.0 and the US Open to bring moderation to the tournament. For Riddle, the “refreshing” drink makes the sitting in the “hot” stadium more bearable, without the alcohol.

“Drinking a beer while you're watching sports, it goes hand in hand. So it's nice to have that option if you don't want to be having the alcohol,” Fritz adds.

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul win bronze in tennis men's doubles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Aug. 3

Fritz heads to Flushing Meadows off a bronze medal-winning run with Tommy Paul at the Olympics, as well as a quarterfinal finish at three of the last four majors. As for what it will take for him to bring home a Grand Slam, Fritz says, “Not much.”

“All it's going to take is for me to get to the semis or the finals once or twice, and then I think I'm going to be able to start doing it a lot more often,” the current world No. 12 explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tennis star has only one goal in his sights: to win a Grand Slam. Riddle, on the other hand, wants a chihuahua.

“The one thing that's really missing for me in my life right now is a dog that I can travel with on the tour and, like, put it in my purse and bring it to matches,” Riddle confesses. “Logistically, we're still figuring that out. Taylor wants a cat.”

“Not right now,” Fritz clarifies.

“Yeah, probably not right now,” she agrees.

Fritz opened his US Open bid with a first-round win against Argentinian Camilo Ugo Carabelli. He'll next face Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.