Taylor Hosts Arnie Isberg Memorial One-Pitch Tournament This Weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. — The first pitch is set to commence on the 13th Arnie Isberg Memorial One-Pitch tournament slated for this weekend in the District of Taylor.

Proceeds for the event will be going toward the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s cancer diagnostic and treatment fund.

The tournament is named after late resident Arnie Isberg, who passed away from cancer in 2011.

What’s different about this event is the unique premise: each batter who comes to the plate has a full count of three balls and two strikes when they are up to bat, hence only getting one pitch.

Aside from this, according to tournament co-organizer Kerri Laurin, the rules are essentially the same as regular slo-pitch softball: seven innings and 10 players per side with four outfielders.

Laurin says Isberg loved playing the game of baseball and was involved in playing the game within the community, adding her brother, too, succumbed to cancer eight days before the opening pitch of the first tournament.

“That’s how our families knew one another,” said Laurin. “Both Arnie and my brother both played baseball. We actually put together our first team for the tournament by getting my brother’s old teammates.”

Originally with eight teams, the field will be 22 when the tournament begins on Friday evening. The tournament format will begin with a round-robin, followed by a double elimination bracket over the weekend.

Laurin says before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a waitlist for entrants, adding the event had to be shut down and ‘COVID won’ on the championship trophies and plaques.

There will be a beer garden at the event, as well as a home run derby and relay race taking place around the bases for participants during Saturday afternoon.

According to Laurin, challenges await participants in the relay race, which will feature a tricycle, a three-legged race, and attempting to pop a balloon off another person’s back.

“We changed it a little because people didn’t want to just run the bases,” said Laurin. “It will be a lot of fun to take part in and to watch.”

The first pitch goes Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the baseball diamonds located in the district of Taylor. Admission is free.

