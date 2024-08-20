Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Dance to Taylor Swift and Show Off Friendship Bracelets at London Eras Tour Show

The couple were in the audience for the musician's latest Wembley Stadium show on Monday, Aug. 19

Kevin Winter/Getty; Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Lautner; Taylor Swift

More special guests were in attendance for Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Swift's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner were in the VIP area for the musician's fourth night of a second run of shows at the iconic venue.

The couple shared multiple posts from the show on their Instagram Stories, with the Twilight star, 32, and Dome, 27, both posting snaps of their friendship bracelets. Lautner then added a video of his wife and some friends dancing to Swift's 2008 hit "You Belong with Me."

Taylor Lautner/Instagram Taylor Lautner films his wife Taylor Dome Lautner singing and dancing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London

Dome also danced to the 2012 song "I Knew You Were Trouble" alongside music video producer Johnny Rays in a further clip, while another video showed Rays and songwriter Aodhan King giving out chicken tenders to the crowd.

"Only photo I got tonight was me and my chicken nugget," Dome wrote alongside a picture of herself in front of the stage smiling and holding a chicken tender while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses on her head. "Very on brand," she jokingly added.

Lautner — who dated Swift for a few months back in 2009 — also captured footage of his wife singing along to Swift's "Long Live," which was part of a mashup with "Change" at Monday's show.

Tay Lautner/Instagram Taylor Dome Lautner at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London

This isn't the first time the Lautners have attended the Eras Tour, as Swift surprised her fans by bringing her ex out on stage during her stop in Kansas City, Missouri back in July 2023.

Lautner appeared on stage alongside Joey King and Presley Cash to premiere the music video for Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track “I Can See You,” which the trio starred in.

Taylor Lautner/Instagram Taylor Lautner's friendship bracelets

The actor then shocked fans by cartwheeling and backflipping onstage in a nod to a scene he shared with Swift in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day.

Lautner and his wife also attended Swift's final show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in August 2023.

While speaking to PEOPLE in November, Lautner spoke about his wife being a "diehard Swiftie," sharing that it's a "nice compliment" to be called the musician's "best ex" by her fans.

Taylor Lautner/Instagram Taylor Lautner shares footage from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London

“She let me know that I'm the only ex without a diss track now,” Lautner added. “So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here.”

"I've been in front of a lot of people before, but I've never been in front of 75,000 Swifties before,” he told PEOPLE of his previous appearance on stage at Swift's concert. “And it's a different level of passion. So that was just pretty surreal.”



