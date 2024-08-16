Why Taylor loves Ed: Inside music’s most special relationship

Swift and Sheeran. It’s a match made in pop heaven. When Britain’s favourite busker joined America’s sweetheart onstage at Wembley Stadium last night to perform two co-written songs together before 92,000 awe struck admirers, they demonstrated the power of an Anglo-American union to make pop fans delirious and music business executives weak in their wallets.

Never mind Sonny and Cher, Marvin and Tammi, Johnny and June, Dolly and Kenny, Olivia and John, even Beyonce and Jay Z: Taylor and Ed are the pop power partnership to blow every other duet couple in music history away. In their own rights, they are the biggest selling, biggest streaming, biggest touring, biggest hitmakers of the modern era, with certified sales (298.9 million for Taylor Swift, 275.5 million for Ed Sheeran) that would combine to rival the greatest of all time (only the Beatles, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley have passed the 500 million sales mark).

They are arguably the most universally admired and musically influential solo superstars in the world right now. What is so extraordinary about seeing them together onstage is not just how clearly they belong together… But how utterly old fashioned they are.

Deep in the third decade of the 21st Century, when pop is routinely depicted as having been bent out of shape by a confluence of digital recording, online streaming and the post rock dominance of hip hop and EDM, what does it say about music that its two biggest stars are a couple of clean living, heterosexual, wholesome singer-songwriters?

It is not that Swift and Sheeran don’t incorporate new sounds and styles into their music and presentation, but they do so within a framework of beautifully sung and played classically formulated songcraft that would be recognisable to music lovers of any era. With huge smiles on both their faces as they stared into each other’s eyes and strummed big acoustic guitars, they performed an upbeat medley of amorous ballad Everything Has Changed (from Swift’s 2012 global breakout album, Red), blended with the rhythmic bounce of End Game (from Swift’s most electronic pop set, 2017’s Reputation) and a singalong blast of Sheeran’s world conquering 2014 love song Thinking Out Loud

You could have taken that performance out of Wembley and dropped it in the Grand Ol’ Opry in the 1950s without causing a ripple of discomfort in the audience. Honestly, they could have probably performed it at the court of King Henry VIII without having their heads chopped off.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran on stage in 2014 - Getty

Swift and Sheeran offer a perfect rebuttal to begrudgers who claim they don’t make pop songs (or stars) like they used to, and a fascinating demonstration of the robustness of traditional song formats. Sure, pop revels in novelty and its core youthful audience hanker for sounds and rhythms that speak to their own moment in time, whilst artists constantly push each other into new sonic spaces where they can make their own mark.

But it seems the human desire for melody and emotion means we will always circle back to core song formats honed and established over centuries, and we will always respond to voices that can actually carry a tune, and musicians who can genuinely play their own instruments. Fads come and go. Talent shines forever.

What’s especially pleasing about the union of Swift and Sheeran is that their indisputable talent is allied to the ethics of hard work and the moral assertiveness of optimism and positivity. It would be hard to dispute that they represent positive role models not just in the content of their heartfelt art but in their public comportment, their frequent positive statements about the power of empathy, loyalty and friendship, and their individual philanthropy and sometimes outspoken support of causes dear to them.

They also obviously genuinely like each other. Hugging Sheeran onstage at Wembley, Swift described him as “one of my best friends”, and this is clearly not just a showbiz relationship. The pair have been popping up in each other’s company since they first met in 2012 and always appear almost giddy with delight at the opportunity to perform together.

Though she was famous for several years before him, they are almost the same age (Swift is 34, Sheeran 33). Given the notorious complexity of Swift’s love life, you might argue that Sheeran is amongst the most enduring male relationships in her life.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran on stage at Wembley, August 15 2024 - Getty

There can be an abrasiveness to modern pop charged with the battling sensibilities of hip hop that can sometimes verge on the nasty, but Swift and Sheeran’s compatibility and positivity sends a strong message about the positive power of friendship. For some, they may appear corny and middle of the road in their apparent adherence to old fashioned values and virtues.

But the numbers don’t lie: Swift and Sheeran speak to their own generation and more besides. Their immense popularity suggests, indeed, that what some might dismiss as old fashioned actually represents values beyond fashion. Swift and Sheeran flourish in the most enduring form of musical entertainment of all: songs with melody, wit and emotion, beautifully performed by people who can actually sing and play. Sometimes, nice guys and girls finish first.