Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Widower Shares Note Seemingly Written by the TikTok Star Before Her Death

Cameron Grigg posted a photo of the note on Instagram on Nov. 7, following Taylor's "sudden and unexpected" death on Oct. 4

Taylor Rousseau Grigg's widower is continuing to pay tribute to the TikTok star.

On Friday, Nov. 7, Cameron Grigg shared a touching nod to his late wife on his Instagram Stories, posting a photo of what appeared to be a leather book featuring a note seemingly written by Taylor before her death on Oct. 4.

"I love you," read the message, which was signed simply, "Tay."

A source close to the family confirmed to PEOPLE that Taylor, who was 25, died of a severe asthma attack and resulting complications. After her death, Cameron posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing the loss as “sudden and unexpected."

"This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime," he wrote. "And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

"She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours," Cameron added. "I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there."

Cameron concluded his post by directing followers to a GoFundMe established to help cover the expenses for a benefit to honor Taylor's life and legacy.

“Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” he explained, later adding, “I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time."

As of Saturday, Nov. 9, the GoFundMe has raised more than $56,000 toward a goal of $100,000.



Since her death, the TikTok star — who had more than 1.5 million followers on the platform — has been remembered by her sisters Trinity Rousseau and Bailey Rousseau Wagner in touching social media posts of their own.

"She’s always had hopes of leaving her mark on this world, but in her wildest dreams I don’t think she ever would’ve imagined her legacy being carried on this way," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "And I know that she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

Taylor was laid to rest on Oct. 11. At the time, her husband posted photos on his Instagram Stories of her emotional send-off, calling her a "beautiful princess" in the caption while sharing an image of Taylor's portrait surrounded by cowboy boots and flowers.

