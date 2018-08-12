Taylor Ruck scores Canadian medal record with Pan Pacific silver

Taylor Ruck is now the most-decorated Canadian swimmer at a single Pan Pacific Swimming Championships after racing to a silver in the 200-metre backstroke in Tokyo on Sunday​.

The medal was her fifth of the event, helping Ruck break a tie she held with six other Canadians for the most medals at a single Pan Pacs with four.

Ruck, of Kelowna, B.C., finished the 200 backstroke final in two minutes, 6.41 seconds while American Kathleen Baker won gold (2:06.14) and her teammate Regan Smith scored bronze (2:06.46).

Watch the women's 200m backstroke final below:

Medal records are nothing new for Ruck, who tied the all-time Commonwealth Games record of eight earlier this year.

"This sets my expectations higher," she added. "I just love Japan and hopefully I'll be able to come back here in two years [for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games]."

Ruck's teammate Kylie Masse, from Windsor, Ont., finished fourth in the 200, but was named female swimmer of the championships for her 100 backstroke win earlier in the meet.

Canada's Yuri Kisil, from Calgary, also landed on the podium, taking a bronze in the men's 50m freestyle in a time of 22.02 seconds.

Watch Kisil's medal-winning swim below:

"It's a big deal. I've wanted to get on the podium individually for a long time. To finally do it here means the world," Kisil said. "I had a lot of great experiences here and hopefully we'll be back in two years."

Canada leaves the event with eight medals overall at the championships, one better than the team's total from 2014.