Taylor scores 19, sparks Texas A&M to 73-69 victory over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV made four 3-pointers and scored 19 to rally Texas A&M to a 73-69 victory over LSU on Saturday.

Taylor added five rebounds and four assists for the Aggies (11-7, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), who spotted the Tigers (11-7, 3-2) the first nine points of the game.

Tyrece Radford totaled 15 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M. Jace Carter scored 13 with six boards. Andersson Garcia had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his second double-double of the season.

Jordan Wright posted his second double-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to pace LSU. Jalen Cook had 12 points, while freshman Mike Williams III made three 3-pointers and scored 11. Jalen Reed and reserve Tyrell Ward added 10 points apiece.

Texas A&M rallied from a 9-0 deficit and took its first lead at 29-28 on a Radford 3-pointer with 3:39 remaining in the first half. Ward answered with a dunk, Williams hit from beyond the arc and LSU took a 35-33 lead into halftime.

Taylor followed his 3-pointer with a jumper and a layup in a personal 7-0 run and the Aggies moved out in front 42-38 less than three minutes into the second half. Texas A&M pushed its lead to seven before Reed hit a 3-pointer and Wright had a layup to cap a 10-1 run and the Tigers took a 54-52 lead with 11:10 left to play.

Taylor answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer and Garcia and Radford added layups in a 7-0 spurt as the Aggies took a 59-54 lead with 8:47 remaining. LSU pulled even at 67 on a Ward layup at the 4:09 mark. Taylor hit another go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:56 to go and followed a Reed basket for LSU with two free throws with 43 seconds left. Cook missed two 3-pointers for the Tigers and Solomon Washington made the first of two foul shots with four seconds to go. Radford had a steal to end LSU's final possession.

The Aggies used a 21-6 advantage in offensive rebounds to outscore LSU 27-0 in second-chance points.

Story continues

Texas A&M shot 38% from the floor and made 10 of 33 from 3-point range. The Tigers shot 42% and hit 11 of 34 from distance.

The two schools split the season series with LSU posting a 68-53 road victory on Jan. 6.

Texas A&M returns home to play Missouri on Tuesday. LSU travels to play Georgia on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball