As 'Yellowstone' series finale nears, Taylor Sheridan brings in Bella Hadid

"Yellowstone" creator and star Taylor Sheridan got a hefty amount of screen time in Sunday night's penultimate episode.

The series' executive producer, who plays Texas trainer and rider Travis Wheatley in the Paramount Network series, even brought in model Bella Hadid to play his girlfriend on the new episode.

The episode featured plenty of shots of Sheridan's Travis and his exposed physique performing skilled equestrian feats and winning multiple rounds of strip poker. Sheridan also serves as a writer on the series, with some "Yellowstone" watchers viewing the episode as a bit self-indulgent.

Bella Hadid as Sadie and Taylor Sheridan as Travis Wheatley in "Yellowstone" Season 5.

Hadid's small role as Sadie isn't her first acting role. Aside from a few music videos with Offset and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, the sister to fellow model Gigi Hadid has also guest starred in Season 3 of the Hulu dramedy "Ramy" with Ramy Youssef's character's best friend Steve (Steve Way) as his love interest Lena.

Her "Yellowstone" appearance also comes as she has been seen out and about with cowboy and National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Famer Adan Banuelos. Banuelos recently told W Magazine that the two "met at a horse show" and called her the love of his life.

Bella Hadid as Sadie in "Yellowstone" Season 5.

Sunday's episode comes as the show prepares for its Season 5 finale on Dec. 15. The second half of the season has been particularly catastrophic, as the show has seen the deaths of three people — including patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) — and one horse.

Sheridan has been busy lately, as he is now the creator of several new Paramount shows, including "Lioness," "Yellowstone" spinoffs "1883" and "1923," Western "Landman" and crime drama "Tulsa King."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In new 'Yellowstone' episode, Taylor Sheridan and Bella Hadid appear