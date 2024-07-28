Taylor Swift Is Amazed by Massive Crowds Tailgating at Munich Eras Tour Show: 'I Feel So Incredibly Welcomed'

Fans pitched tents outside the Olympiastadion concert venue to try and catch a glimpse of Swift's show — and got a special shout-out from the singer

Getty Fans sit on the Olympiaberg hill in Munich; Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had a few thousand extra fans in attendance when she performed her first show in Munich for the Eras Tour!

On Saturday, July 27, Swift, 34, took the stage at the Olympiastadion for her first of two shows in the German city and gave her thousands of fans an extra shout-out — despite the fact that they were not actually inside the venue.

In photos captured of the concert venue (and right outside of it), Swifties could be seen tailgating and camping out in the rolling hills just behind the Olympiastadion.

As they packed in tightly along the tall hills in Olympiapark and on the banks of the Nymphenburg Canal, fans pitched brightly colored tents so they could catch Swift's show from outside the stadium.

Getty Fans camp outside during Taylor Swift's show at Olympiastadion in Munich on July 27, 2024

In videos captured by fans on X (formerly Twitter), Swift could be heard giving the crowds outside a shout-out from onstage.

"We've got people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" she told the cheering crowds. "I just feel so incredibly welcomed, and we're gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you."



Also during the show, Swift excited her fans with a guitar performance of "Fresh Out the Slammer" — one of her surprise songs, as per Eras Tour tradition — as she incorporated it into a mash-up with her 1989 hit "You Are in Love."

She then headed to her piano for a performance of "Ivy" off of Evermore, which she paired with "Call It What You Want" from Reputation, when she flubbed the opening notes. "Sometimes you just don't hit the right note," she said, before restarting the song.



Before her first show in Munich, Swift played two shows in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24, which saw her dealing with some rainy weather and brought out her "Fuzzy Hair Me" alter-ego, as she put it in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 25.

Getty Fans camp out near the Olympiastadion in Munich during Taylor Swift's show on July 27, 2024

"Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much," the Grammy winner wrote. "AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening 😆."

"Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative," Swift added, before teasing her next show on July 27: "See you 🔜 Munich!"

Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage in Munich on July 27, 2024

Swift kicked off the Germany leg of the tour with a three-night stint in Gelsenkirchen. Her shows there were so popular that the town renamed itself "Swiftkirchen" earlier this month, after a local fan petitioned the mayor to temporarily change the town's name.

Following her Munich shows, Swift will head to Warsaw, Poland, for two nights in early August. The European leg of Swift's record-breaking world tour will then conclude with five more nights in London.



