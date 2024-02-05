Taylor Swift announces new album at the Grammys

The singer broke the news as she accepted her award for the Best Vocal Pop Album for Midnights at the Grammys on Sunday. "Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that," she said as she took the stage. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."