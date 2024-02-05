Taylor Swift announces new album on stage after Grammy win

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights" - AFP

Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album “Tortured Poets Department” will arrive on April 19.

The news arrived after U2 frontman Bono announced the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, which went to the pop star for “Midnights.”

After picking up the Grammy award, she said: “Okay this is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number... if I’ve ever told you that.

Taylor Swift celebrates winning the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights" - AFP

“I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called the Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you, I love you.”

On Instagram, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows.

“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.

Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her website seemed to go down. Some theorised she was gearing up to release “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)”.

The site is back up now, focused around the upcoming album, with preordering and merchandise options.

Swift is set to head back out on her Eras tour this week, performing for four nights in Tokyo.