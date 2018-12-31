Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium concert dropped on Netflix, and Twitter has lost its damn mind

Taylor Swift dropped her "Reputation" Tour on Netflix, and fans are obsessed. We've compiled the most over-the-top fan reactions for your viewing pleasure.

Taylor Swift dropped the Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix in the early hours of December 31st (aka last night) for those who couldn’t score tickets to the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history. And Swift fans were ready for it (pun intended). Her name immediately began trending on Twitter as fans worldwide took to the platform to praise the concert, as well as Swift’s prowess as both a performer and a songwriter.

According to Rolling Stone, the film was shot during the final evening of Swift’s Reputation tour in Arlington, TX. It’s being praised by fans and critics alike, continuing to solidly the singer as pop music’s reigning queen. “Swift goes for stadium-rocking spectacle, without toning down any of her songs’ one-on-one emotional intimacy,” Stone’s Rob Sheffield writes.

There were those who treated the film as a singalong experience.

SHOULDVE SAID NO SOULDVE GONE HOME SHOULDVE THOUGH TWICE BEFORE YOU LET IT ALL GO #repTourNetflix #repTourWatchParty pic.twitter.com/RBqadZ2CZI — sarah???? (@thelasttay) December 31, 2018

Those who lamented not going to the live show:

so this is what a taylor concert looks like #repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/LMHUpqu2Bb — Le (@delicatetaegi) December 31, 2018

imagine experiencing this live wow i can't relate uGHHH #repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/tXdPeUeJQ5 — ? (@azizahhaa) December 31, 2018

Many were in awe of Swift’s abilities:

Put this in the dictionary under Big Dick Energy #reptourNetflix @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/g0YvmXiRi6 — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) December 31, 2018

Some simply couldn’t keep it together (“All Too Well” will do that to you):

POINTS IN #reptourNetflix WHERE I FUCKING CRIED SO HARD:



1. Love Story / You Belong With Me

2. ALL TOO WELL BITCH ????

3. Long Live / New Year's Day



I WENT UGLY CRYING LITERALLY











— jake ? (@jakegerolaga) December 31, 2018

And, finally, there were fans who were just, well, obsessed (and we get it).

me when i realise #repTourNetflix is over vs me when i realise i can just watch it again pic.twitter.com/XRQrkOtuUs — crystal ? (@swiftistrouble) December 31, 2018

Can we talk abt Taylor’s monologue for a sec:



“May your heart remain breakable, but never by the same hand twice. And even louder: w/o your past, you could never have arrived—so wondrously and brutally, by design or some violent, exquisite happenstance...here.”#RepTourNetflix



— Tina Boado ?????????? (@inaurner) December 31, 2018

There's something so beautiful about the way this film opens on a dark, hooded, scowling Taylor and closes on her joyfully skipping away like a carefree little kid. The old Taylor isn't dead. She lives on because she refused to be changed by her reputation. #repTourNetflix pic.twitter.com/OGoT71RuiF — Taylor Swift Toronto (@tswiftto) December 31, 2018

Thanks for the New Year’s Eve present, Taylor!