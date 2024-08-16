Taylor Swift Appears to Pay Tribute to Travis Kelce with 'The Alchemy' Secret Song at London Eras Tour Show

Swifties believe that "The Archer" is a song about her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty; Michael Owens/Getty Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce

Who is Taylor Swift to fight the alchemy?

On Thursday, Aug. 15 at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium, the 14-time Grammy winner surprised fans with a mashup of "King of My Heart" from reputation and "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department on the piano for the secret songs segment of her performance.



A video taken during the show revealed that fans were especially excited about the latter song since it's believed to be about her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Peppered with football references, Swift, 34, sings: "So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat."

Swift also mentions warming the benches and being "on a winning streak."

WAITING FOR EMBED PERMISSION!



OMFGGG SEND HELPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/qyjUjnyCRR — Ghada ✨Eras London (@9tay8tay9_) August 15, 2024

She also includes: "Where the trophy? He just comes, running over me," which fans may say is a connection to Kelce, 34, winning the 2024 Super Bowl and Swift meeting him on the field.



Swift previously performed "The Alchemy" at her May 12 Paris show, while she sang "King of My Heart" in Los Angeles in August and in Spain in May.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour

This wasn't the only exciting moment at her Aug. 15 show.

After telling her fans that she was "trying to chill out the whole rest of the night," Ed Sheeran joined Swift onstage to duet two of their songs "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game," plus Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

Swift's London shows at Wembley have been star-studded moments. When she performed there in June, celebrities such as Prince William, Kelce's brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kelce, Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan flocked to the London stadium.

Kelce also made his Eras Tour debut onstage on June 23, assisting with the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" costume change.



He was all smiles while surprising fans on the Wembley Stadium stage with Swift, dancing and carrying her as part of the skit.



Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium in London

Following her June 21-23 and Aug. 15 shows at Wembley, Swift will perform at the massive stadium on Aug. 16, 17, 19 and 20.

The singer-songwriter will then take a well-deserved break before she returns to tour for her November dates in Toronto.

