Taylor Swift arrived in Buffalo to cheer on Travis Kelce and Chiefs in playoffs

Superstar singer Taylor Swift has ties to upstate New York and she was in the area on Sunday.

But Swift wasn’t there to visit family. She was at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

As usual, Swift looked stylish when she got to the stadium.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs vs Bills game.



pic.twitter.com/1cQYw7x6hC — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2024

A story from Syracuse.com noted Swift’s ties to that area go back more than a hundred years.

“Swift’s great-grandmother Eleanor Mayer lived in Dunkirk, N.Y. in the early 1900s,” Geoff Herbert wrote. “Eleanor’s parents, Julius and Delia Mayer — Swift’s great-great-grandparents, originally from Bavaria — owned the Mayer Music Store on Central Avenue in Dunkirk, located about 40 miles southwest of Buffalo.”

Kelces on hand

Speaking of family, Kelce had his own cheering section at the game. Big brother Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, was on hand with their parents Donna and Ed. It appeared that Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, was at the game, too.

Jason Kelce wore a T-shirt that said “Big Yeti,” which is Travis’ nickname.

omg we’re not ready to see taylor with the entire kelce family KYLIE pic.twitter.com/upewhT1LL7 — cristina ☾ (@cristinasgarden) January 21, 2024