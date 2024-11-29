Taylor Swift arrived with Donna Kelce in bright red for Chiefs-Raiders Black Friday game

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881053 ORIG FILE ID: 20241129_jdb_ba4_005.JPG

It's Black Friday, which means daytime NFL action for the second year in a row.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting an AFC West rival in the Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium, and pop star Taylor Swift made her triumphant return for the game. The Eras Tour star had been absent for the Chiefs' recent road games, but made it back to support boyfriend Travis Kelce against the Raiders. With just three shows remaining of the wildly popular concert series, Swift will likely be able to be at a lot more of the remaining games for the Chiefs.

Swift arrived in a bright red Louis Vuitton jacket for the game, alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. The The Tortured Poets Department singer paired the jacket with black pants, a red purse, black platform boots and a high, braided ponytail.

🚨| Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game!



pic.twitter.com/uFXbmBtXDl — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 29, 2024

