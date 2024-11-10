Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Chiefs-Broncos game

Pop star Taylor Swift and singer Danielle Haim walks through a team hall to attend an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Days after receiving six Grammy nominations, singing sensation Taylor Swift was back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Swift, who is dating tight end Travis Kelce, arrived to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs face an AFC West division rival, the Denver Broncos.

It’s the second game in seven days for Swift, who was at the Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the Chiefs won the game, Swift was seen telling fans the victory was “stressful.”

Yeah, it’s been that way this season for the Chiefs, right?

Swift likely will be in a suite with Brittany Mahomes, the KC Current co-owner and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They were seen celebrating during last week’s game.

Here is a look at Swift’s arrival at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday morning for the game, which begins at noon.

Taylor Swift has arrived to Arrowhead Stadium for Broncos vs. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ixJjjOi6PQ — Katie Maher (@wibwKatie) November 10, 2024