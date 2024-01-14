Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs’ playoff game wearing a No. 87 Travis Kelce jacket

The days leading up to Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Dolphins have seen a mix of scouting reports and meteorological forecasts.

Yeah, it’s cold in Kansas City. Like arctic circle cold.

One ESPN reporter planned ahead and pitched a tent inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift also came prepared on Saturday night when she returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Swift was showing her support for Kelce while also staying bundled up against the cold, as temperatures were expected to drop to double digits below zero overnight.

Here is a look at Swift’s arrival at Arrowhead Stadium in a Travis Kelce No. 87 coat that appears to be the creation of fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk.

She’s wearing his number!!! Taylor swift in an 87 jacket for Travis omg! pic.twitter.com/pbUmqf9Gek — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 14, 2024

OH MY GOD MISS TAYLOR SWIFT LIKE—MOMMY? SORRY. MOMMY? SORRY, MOMMY? M- pic.twitter.com/kScvbbxTuu — lu ⸆⸉ (gh’s version) (@iwishluwould) January 14, 2024

The good news for Swift is it should be warmer in the suite at Arrowhead where she will be watching Saturday night’s game.