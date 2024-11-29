Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Raiders Game with Dad Scott and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Ahead of Final Eras Tour Weekend

The superstar headed to Kansas City to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift arrives to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2024

Taylor Swift has touched down in Kansas City.

The "Lavender Haze" singer, 34, arrived to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor, who also released her Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book on Friday, wore a red cropped quarter-zip pullover and black pants. She completed her game-day fit with a red handbag, new '87' bling and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail braid. And of course, Taylor rocked her signature red lip.

Joining her was Travis' mom Donna Kelce in an all-black ensemble with a black-studded jacket, faux leather pants and a black and red scarf. Taylor's father, Scott Swift, also came along for the Las Vegas game, rocking a Chiefs jacket to cheer on Travis.

Jamie Squire/Getty Scott Swift, Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2024

Taylor's support comes a week ahead of her wrapping up her final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8. Her Friday arrival follows her appearance at the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Nov. 10 when the Chiefs defeated the Broncos in a close game, with a score of 16 - 14.

She cheered on Travis, 35, and his teammates alongside her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, who have also become staples at Chiefs games since last season.

Jamie Squire/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2024

Before her Nov. 10 appearance, Swift has cheered on Travis at four other home games in the 2024-2025 football season. At the Nov. 4 game, she watched as the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers 30 - 24. Taylor then brought along her mom and younger brother Austin.

Meanwhile, the 14-time Grammy winner wasn't the only supportive significant other that week. On Nov. 2, the pop superstar took over the Indiana capital's Lucas Oil Stadium for a few of her final Eras Tour shows — and Travis was in the crowd cheering her on.

He was spotted in the VIP area with Swift's mom during the singer's performance of her The Tortured Poets Department track, "So High School," which is widely believed to be about him.



Travis' dad, Ed, meanwhile, attended his first Eras Tour show in Toronto on Nov. 23, making the record-breaking tour even more of a Kelce family affair.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift arrives to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 29, 2024

Prior to the November games, Taylor last attended an Oct. 7 game between the reigning Super Bowl champions and the New Orleans Saints. She also attended the Sept. 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.



Taylor's arrival also follows suit of her 13 appearances at Travis' games during the 2023-2024 NFL season. Quickly into the season, the two confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.



David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift on October 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since then, both have spoken about one another and traveled around the country and globe in support of each other's careers.