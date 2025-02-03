Taylor Swift arrives at Grammys 2025: See her full look

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2025 Grammys.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer walked the red carpet in a one-shoulder, sparkly red mini dress.

She paired the look with her classic red lip and red heels.

PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 02, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Swift is nominated for six Grammys tonight, including song of the year, record of the year and best music video for her hit song with Post Malone, "Fortnight." Her eleventh studio album, "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT" earned nominations for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Swift is also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the song, "us.," with Gracie Abrams.

The singer is also presenting tonight.

PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards Feb. 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ahead of music's biggest night, many wondered if Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, would make their red carpet debut.

Last year, Kelce said he wouldn't be able to attend the Grammys with Swift because of his schedule. At the time, Kelce was headed to Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs ended up winning that year against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl again next week when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

