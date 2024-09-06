Taylor Swift arrives in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce in first Chiefs game of NFL season

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift arrived in Kansas City on Thursday to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their first game of the NFL season.

The 34-year-old pop star was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the NFL tight end as he played in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. She rocked the team’s colors by pairing over-the-knee red leather boots with a denim corset and matching shorts. She was seen in a box sipping a drink and chatting with Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times confirmed the “Fortnight” singer would be making a much-anticipated appearance in the stands. Swift has become a fixture at Kelce’s games ever since the couple went public with their relationship last fall.

The 14-time Grammy winner made her first gameday appearance when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the football season, and from then on showed up regularly at games during downtime from her blockbuster Eras Tour. She notably made the long-distance trip from her show in Tokyo to see the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images)

Swift is enjoying a two-month break from the Eras Tour after its European leg ended in August, with her busy schedule allowing her to attend many of the early season games. However, the pop star’s tour restarts in October in North America. Her final show will be in Vancouver on 8 December.

Although she will be able to cheer on Kelce in the first five weeks of football season, Eras tour dates - including 20 and 27 of October and 8 December — directly conflict with the games.

Swift hasn’t been the only one in the relationship showing her support with Kelce having frequently attended Eras Tour shows worldwide.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 5 September 2024 (Getty Images)

One of these appearances included a surprise on-stage appearance in June for Swift’s show at London’s Wembley Stadium. Fans spotted him enjoying the show from the VIP tent all night, then stepping in for the dancer who usually carries Swift onstage during the song sending the crowd going wild.

The following day, the singer posted about the sweet moment on Instagram, giving her beau an adorable shoutout in the caption. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote. “Never going to forget these shows.”

🚨| Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce at today's Chiefs vs Ravens game!



pic.twitter.com/eMezCRHZKT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

To keep up with his offseason training, while also supporting the “Cruel Summer” singer, Kelce reportedly brought a small team of trainers along with him to each tour stop.

Kelce signed a new two-year contract with the Chiefs in April, solidifying his position as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL for the first time in his 11-year career. His deal is set to pay him $17m fully guaranteed this year and will run through the 2025 season.