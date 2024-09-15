Taylor Swift arrives in style at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

HuffPost

When Hilary Swank was 6, her family moved into a trailer park. Nine years later, her parents separated, and she and her mother relocated to LA, where they lived in their car until they could afford an apartment. After winning her first Oscar, she proudly proclaimed that she was still a coupon clipper because "when you open up the paper and you see those coupons, it looks like dollar bills staring you in the face."