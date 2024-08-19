Taylor Swift asks production for help during 'Champagne Problems'

LONDON — Taylor Swift's moss-adorned piano encountered a hiccup Monday night during "Champagne Problems."

"So 'Folklore' has a sister album that I'm very proud of and it's called 'Evermore,'" the singer said before looking at her instrument puzzled.

As she processed her thoughts out loud, the audience watched in curiosity. She's performed the one "Evermore" song on this instrument for 130 shows without a snag.

"I need to... this is in the wrong key, I just need to get into the keyboard," the singer said hitting a couple of notes and then asking her production team to assist. "How do I get into here?"

One of the stage hands ran to the rescue and lifted up the keyboard inside the piano shell, "There we go. Thank you. Thank you so much."

As the open-roofed stadium of Wembley allowed for a nice breeze to flow through, it also welcomed a trickle down.

"So it's raining, isn't that nice," Swift said. " I think when it rains for more than 6 minutes, we can officially declare it a rain show. Don't you? And rain shows are very, very special. Rain shows only choose a crowd that is fun enough to party and dance in the rain. Do you feel up for it?"

The crowd supported her sentiment with a thunderous cheer.

"I'm very excited that we get to sing 'Champagne Problems' in the rain," she said in her blue dress.

