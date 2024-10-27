Taylor Swift Asks Sabrina Carpenter If She Can Sing Viral ‘Espresso’ Lyric During Their Eras Tour Mashup: ‘Can I Do It?'

“I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer,” Swift sang alongside Carpenter during the Eras Tour show in New Orleans on Oct. 26

TAS2024/Getty Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift perform at the Eras Tour on Oct. 26, 2024

Taylor Swift is a big “Espresso” fan!



During her surprise duet performance with Sabrina Carpenter at her New Orleans show on Saturday, Oct. 26, Swift, 34, asked Carpenter, 25, if she could sing the viral lyrics to her song “Espresso” as the pair performed a mashup of their songs together.

“The first thing I was wondering ... Can I do it?” Swift asked her former Eras Tour opening act — as heard in a TikTok video post by a concertgoer — during their mashup of “Espresso,” Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” and Carpenter’s “Please Please Please.” Carpenter replied, “You can do it!”

Swift then said, “Oh my god, I’m about to do it,” before singing, “I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer," as the crowd belted the lyrics in unison.



TAS2024/Getty Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter perform on Oct. 26, 2024

Swift continued to sing the rest of the second verse of “Espresso” and then led straight into her No. 1 hit, vault track “Is It Over Now?” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which fittingly has the lyrics, “Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later.”

The singers then blended “Please Please Please” with the other two songs during the acoustic surprise songs portion of the show in NOLA.

Before the duet, the “Fortnight” singer called Carpenter on the phone, as seen in a video posted on X. Swift told Carpenter on on speakerphone that she was performing in New Orleans. "We all love you so much," Swift said, before asking Carpenter, "Why aren't you here with us?"

TAS2024/Getty Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift perform at the Eras Tour on Oct. 26, 2024

Swift then asked the "Taste" singer if she could "come down to the stadium real quick" as she also asked, "How long would that take you?”

Carpenter replied, "It would probably take me like five seconds," as the crowd roared in excitement.

"Okay, see you soon, love you. Bye!" Swift said.

Carpenter then rose up onstage from beneath the floor to loud cheers.

It was a full circle moment for the pair after Carpenter appeared as Swift’s supporting act at her shows in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore. She also joined the 14-time Grammy winner onstage in Australia in February.



