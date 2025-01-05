Taylor Swift’s Backup Singer Jeslyn Gorman Shares Rare Photos with Superstar from Downtime on Eras Tour: ‘My Chosen Family’

One photo showed Swift during a fun night out, while another snap featured her lounging in a bathing suit

Jeslyn Gorman, one of Taylor Swift’s touring backup singers, shared rare photos of her and Swift hanging out during downtime from the Eras Tour.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the singer-songwriter posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring snaps of herself laughing, posing in front of scenic locations and chilling out with Swift, 35, and her fellow backup singers.

One photo featured Gorman, Swift and others lounging in bathing suits, while another snap included the “Cruel Summer” singer striking a pose with her crew during a fun night out.

Gorman captioned her post with a tribute to 2024, specifically noting the lessons she learned during her time on the Eras Tour.

“Some things I’ve learned in 2024,” she began. “Joy is medicine. Grace is a beautiful gift that we don’t give ourselves enough of. Don’t sweat the small stuff, you have a life to enjoy.”

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Jeslyn Gorman (right) performs with Taylor Swift on Nov. 14, 2024

She also added that “my chosen family is pretty freaking awesome,” and that “I am loved beyond my wildest dreams,” seemingly a nod to Swift’s 2014 hit “Wildest Dreams,” which she re-released in 2024.

This isn’t the first time Gorman has shared a loving message about her time working with the 14-time Grammy winner.

She posted a birthday tribute to Swift on the star’s 35th birthday on Dec. 13, writing, “To the girl whose heart shines through everything and everyone. You light on fire when you perform and leave such a beautiful glowing ember behind in every city you touch, because of who you are."

“And not only was I blessed with a front row seat, but also a bit of your spotlight that you so generously shine on me and everyone else on that stage.. I will never take that kind of love for granted,” she continued.

She concluded the post with: “You’ve given so much of yourself this year, I hope today you get to just receive all the love and that it feels like the biggest hug ever possible. I also hope it involves you putting your poor feet up Happy Birthday, my sweet friend.”

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Jeslyn Gorman (second from left) performs with Taylor Swift on Dec. 6, 2024

For her part, Swift has become known for her generosity and genuine appreciation for her employees and support staff.

In December, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer had given out a total of $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour over the past two years — including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, singers, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team.

The record-breaking worldwide Eras Tour began in Arizona in March 2023 and concluded in Vancouver on Dec. 8, 2024.

"We have toured the entire world,” Swift told the audience during her final performance. “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.”

According to The New York Times, the Eras Tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. The outlet stated that this is "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history," citing the singer's production company, Taylor Swift Touring.

