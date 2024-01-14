Taylor Swift battles the freezing cold to see boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the Fins

Loving him is blue!

Taylor Swift battled the elements to see her bf Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium in snowy Kansas City.

The pop star, wearing a custom red down jacket with Kelce’s jersey number, 87, white beanie and black slacks, was seen exiting a golf cart near the locker rooms about an hour before the wild-card round game began. Her breath was clearly visible, poor child.

Known for her cute miniskirts, plunging necklines and sparkly leotards, the singer had no choice but to suit up for temperatures that dipped into the negative digits. In layman Miami terms, it feels as if you opened your freezer for some ice cream and didn’t close the door.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Don’t worry about Swift, though. The 34 year old was born and raised in Pennsylvania, a state not exactly known for its tropical climes.

But Swifties in the know wouldn’t sure the “Fearless” singer would show up at all.

Rumor has it Tay and Trav argued over the holidays, engaging in their “first fight.” The reason, according to widespread media outlets, was mostly due to the baller’s disappointment over the Chiefs’ Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gossip watchers also noted some growing tension with Travis’ older brother/“In the Heights” podcast partner Jason and his wife. Kylie Kelce has made it clear she sits with the Philadelphia Eagles fans when she watches her hubby play, not in the VIP suite like you know who. Ouch.

“I’m a stands girl,” the mother of three recently exclaimed.

But all seemed to be well after Swift attended the Chiefs-Bengals New Year’s Eve game. That’s when Kelce and co. won 25-17, and then the power duo du jour rang in 2024 with a kiss.

Swift did miss the next match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7 for a good reason: To attend the Golden Globes awards because “Eras” was nominated.

Even though we are naturally rooting for the Dolphins to triumph, we are hoping there’s no trouble in paradise. That said, if these two do break up, we secretly and selfishly await another awesome album. Swift will perform at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20, just in time to come up with some new heartbreak tunes.





