Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce Appears in Trailer for First TV Role

A new teaser trailer dropped Thursday for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series Grotesquerie—but viewers hoping to find out more about Travis Kelce’s role will have to wait a little longer, as his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the teaser doesn’t reveal any new details.

Kelce can be seen briefly around the one minute and 10 second mark and doesn’t speak in the teaser—but is expected to have more than a few lines in the show, which announced its premiere date on Hulu as Sept. 25.

Grotesquerie will likely attract additional viewers for its inclusion of Taylor Swift’s NFL boyfriend in his first TV role. It was announced in May that Kelce had signed on to appear in the series, which will follow a detective, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, as she tries to solve a series of heinous crimes in a small town. The rest of the cast includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin.

Kelce has been open about his desire to foray his newfound popularity into an acting career. He said on his New Heights podcast earlier this year that he was actively “looking for movie deals.” Since booking his first role where he isn’t playing himself (he previously appeared in the John C. Reilly comedy series Moonbase 8), Kelce and Nash-Betts have shared some of their behind the scenes fun on Instagram, where Nash-Betts first broke the news that Kelce would be her costar. As for his other on-screen projects, Kelce will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video, and also executive produced the film My Dead Friend Zoe.

Fans are eager to see if Kelce can hack a serious role—but according to his costar, he’s not half bad. Nash-Betts told Entertainment Tonight that she was “pleasantly surprised,” by Kelce's acting skills.

