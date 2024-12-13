Taylor Swift becomes most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history

Taylor Swift said making history as the most decorated artist at the Billboard Music Awards was the “nicest early birthday present”.

The US pop superstar scooped 10 awards, including for top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.

“This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much,” Swift said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday.

“I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

Her other wins included top female artist, top Hot 100 artist and top Hot 100 songwriter, prizes which Swift considered fan-voted awards “because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert”.

It comes after Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and dominated news coverage during its 21-month run.

“Everything that has happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you,” she added.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”

The awards ceremony also saw big wins for British stars Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Dua Lipa said receiving the award for top dance electronic song for track Houdini “means the world to me” in a pre-recorded video.

The pop superstar apologised for being unable to attend the ceremony as she is on her Radical Optimism tour in Asia.

She described the award as “so cool” before praising fans for “dancing with me to Houdini”, adding: “Let’s carry on dancing”.

Coldplay, whose stadium performance of new track All My Love aired during the broadcast, won top rock touring artist.

“Thank you so much Billboard for giving us this award, handsome-ist old man band in the world and we’re so grateful to you all,” frontman Chris Martin joked in a pre-recorded speech.

“I hope you’re having a great time and we send love to you from Australia,” he added, signing off the video message with the word “earth”.

The ceremony also saw top new artist go to US pop star Chappell Roan, who said it had “taken a long time” to break into the industry.

“It’s awesome to be recognised, all these years of hard work are truly paying off,” she said in a pre-recorded speech.

Shaboozey described it as a “dream come true” to win top song sales artist, top selling song and top country song for his hit track A Bar Song (Tipsy) – which he performed during the ceremony.

US star Teddy Swims also said scooping top hot 100 song and top radio song at the Billboard awards was “absolutely bonkers”.

“Lose Control has changed my life,” he said of his hit track, which he performed during the broadcast, alongside song Bad Dreams.

“I’m just so grateful… Thank you for letting a fat kid from Conyers win,” he added.

The ceremony featured performances from Jelly Roll, who won the award for top hard rock song with his track All My Life, and Tyla – who received top Afrobeats artist and top Afrobeats song for her track Water.