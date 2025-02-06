Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship Status at Center of Dueling Claims

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been under a microscope ever since the pop star was referenced in Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni last month.

While Baldoni and Lively’s legal fallout has been ongoing since December, a recent complaint from Baldoni brought Swift into the fray, alleging that Lively referred to her longtime friend as one of her “dragons” in a text message.

Citing a “well-connected source close to Taylor,” TMZ reports that the Folklore artist was angry that Lively had allegedly referred to her as her ”dragon.”

“It’s weird to say that about a friend,” said the source, who further claimed that Swift learned Lively had been leveraging her name for some time, causing further friction.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / Kevin Sabitus / Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

But a report from Entertainment Tonight cast doubt on rumors of a “huge falling out” between the two, as TMZ described it.

The outlet reported that the two “remain close friends” and “nothing has changed.” People magazine similarly confirmed that their pair were on good terms in a report published last week.

Another “well-placed insider” told The US Sun that Swift has invited Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds to join her in her Super Bowl suite this weekend as she cheers on beau Travis Kelce.

Representatives for Swift and Lively did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. / Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In his complaint, Baldoni alleged that he was “summoned” to Lively and Reynolds’ New York home, where Swift was present and “began praising” Lively’s script of the pair’s film It Ends With Us.

“Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script,” the complaint reads. It added that Baldoni didn’t need “Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him.”

Following the alleged interaction, Baldoni claimed Lively sent him a text message in which she referred to herself as “Khaleesi” (aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones) and called Reynolds and Swift her “dragons.”

Lively and Swift have famously been close friends for a long time, and the Midnights artist is even a godmother to three of her children with Reynolds.