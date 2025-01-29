Taylor Swift Was Born During the Year of the Snake — Why 2025 Could Be One of the Best Years of Her Life

Astrologer Lisa Stardust gives PEOPLE an in-depth breakdown of Taylor Swift's Chinese zodiac birth chart for the Lunar New Year that celebrates the Year of the Snake

This is Taylor Swift's year!

The pop star has famously become synonymous with snakes since her Reputation album was released in 2017, so all eyes are on her birth chart as the Chinese lunisolar calendar turns to the Year of the Snake in 2025.

Swift was born on born on Dec. 13, 1989, making her a Sagittarius in Western astrology and an Earth Snake in Chinese astrology, which uses 12 animals to symbolize zodiac signs rather than constellations that are linked to specific dates based on their alignment with the sun's orbit.

The Snake represents someone who is "agile, smart, direct and stands up for herself," astrologer and bestselling author Lisa Stardust tells PEOPLE exclusively, while also sharing an in-depth look at the singer's Chinese birth chart.

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, arrives on Jan. 29 and marks the start of the Year of the Wood Snake and the end of the Year of the Wood Dragon. While a Snake year comes every 12 years on the Chinese calendar, the last time it was a Wood Snake was in 1965.

While everyone will be affected by the Snake year differently depending on when they were born and their corresponding Chinese zodiac sign, those who align with the slithering sign will feel its effects greatly. An exciting year is ahead!

Read an exclusive breakdown of Taylor Swift's Chinese birth chart, according to Lisa Stardust!



What does Taylor Swift’s Chinese birth chart say about her?

Chinese Zodiac Snake

Taylor Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989. In Chinese astrology, this makes her an Earth Snake.

"Those born during the year of the snake represent someone who is agile, smart, direct and stands up for [themselves]," Stardust tells PEOPLE exclusively, pointing out how the "Shake It Off" singer has done just this in her own career. "As we’ve seen, Swift is more than capable of defending herself against the haters."

"Being that she’s always renewing and revamping her image through music means that she is capable of transformation, like the snake," she adds of the singer who just wrapped her monumental Eras Tour.

What does Taylor Swift’s Chinese birth chart say about her career aspirations?

Swift has made several nods to the snake in her career, from the various slithery-serpent messages in association with her Reputation era to the scaled details in her fashion-forward looks on and off the stage.

"In her career, we’ve seen the feisty and metamorphic vibe of the snake," Stardust points out. "The earth element added to the snake makes her analytical, reflective, sensitive and loyal — all attributes that we’ve seen play out through her actions and music."

What does Taylor Swift’s Chinese birth chart say about her friendships?

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at a Kansas City Chiefs game

There's no denying that Swift has a large friend circle, who are often seen alongside the singer at hot-spot dinners in New York City and suite side at football games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it comes to friendships and romances, Stardust notes that the Snake sign requires "100 percent dependability and honesty, adding, "If anyone deceives the snake, they’ll shut the door on them forever."

Stardust adds, "On a good day, the earth snake is the life of the party, which rings true for Swift when surrounded by those she loves."

What does Taylor Swift’s Chinese birth chart say about her communication skills?

As a history-making singer-songwriter with 14 Grammy wins to her name and regarded for her poetic lyrics (The Tortured Poets Department, we're looking at you), Swift has a way with words and a unique ability to connect with a wide array of listeners and fans.

"Being that this is the year of the wood snake, we might see amazing creative projects from Swift that allow us to better understand her perspective and sentiments," predicts Stardust. "Her music might transcend to another level as a result."

Which Chinese zodiac signs is Taylor Swift least compatible with?

Getty Chinese Zodiac Sign

"Tiger, Rabbit, Snake, Goat, and Pig are signs that Swift would be least compatible with," says Stardust. "The reason being is because they can be too wishy-washy and not versatile. Beyond that, those signs aren’t as energetic as Swift."

Which Chinese zodiac signs is Taylor Swift most compatible with?

"Funny enough, her bestie, Selena Gomez is a water monkey, proving that they share laughs and interests," Stardust notes. "Travis Kelce is another earth snake, so they can have intense moments if the other fails to evolve and learn — but fundamentally they do have the same emotional disposition."

What does the Year of the Snake mean for Taylor Swift?

While the Lunar New Year will affect each Chinese zodiac sign in different ways, it will have a profound impact on those born during the Year of the Snake. Chinese metaphysics consultant Vicki Iskandar tells PEOPLE that the Year of the Snake will be "a highly creative, collaborative and exciting year — but also unpredictable and surprising, too."

For people born during the Year of the Snake, specifically, she notes that it will be "a year of turning points" for the zodiac sign, noting snakes specifically "thrive" in times of change.

"Be prepared to grab life-changing opportunities coming your way," she puts forth for the snake sign. "Challenges will also abound, but you have the positive mindset needed to rise above them. Keep that positive mindset and your snake return year can be one of the best years of your life."

You might even achieve "major milestones," Iskandar predicts, noting to "hold your cards close to the heart until you're ready" as you "aim high" in an attempt to reach your dreams.

