Taylor Swift brings career-spanning intensity to Miami acoustic set

MIAMI — Looks like the last leg of the Eras Tour may have a new wave of surprise set dresses. Taylor Swift showed off a new two-toned outfit on Saturday, like she did on Friday.

Although the gown has a similar cut to the previous night's dress, the colors on night two were purple and blue. The shimmer on the dress caught every light from the stadium lights.

“Miami welcome to the acoustic section,” she said picking up her guitar. “I think we have a most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to. Cause this is a brand new dress I’ve never worn before, and you’ve noticed.”

The dress shimmered as she explained her acoustic set, custom to every single concert.

“I never do the same thing twice,” she says before strumming a mashup of “You Should’ve Said No” from her debut album and “I Did Something Bad” from “Reputation.”

When she sang the first line of the “Reputation” song, the audience roared screaming the lyrics back to Swift. During the bridge, she shrieked in a rocker voice, “So light me up.” As the audience shouted through the open roof, they hoped an announcement would come about the re-recorded version of Swift’s sixth album.

Instead, she sat down at the piano to move the audience with a melancholic mashup of “loml” from “The Tortured Poets Department” and “White Horse” from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

Both songs capture the dagger numbness of lost love. One she wrote at the beginning of her career when fairy-tale love to her seemed black-and-white. The other was off her most recent album, two decades later, depicting complicated love. Both are the type of songs Swifties play post break-up.

When she sang, “I’m gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well,” the audience cheered. A teenage girl in Section 223 whispered to her mom, “She has Travis now,” referring to Swift’s relationship to Kansas Ciry tight end Travis Kelce.

The singer has one more night in Miami and then heads to New Orleans.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift brings career-spanning intensity to Miami acoustic set