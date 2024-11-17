Taylor Swift Brings Out Gracie Abrams for Mashup of Their Song 'Us' and 'Out of the Woods' at Toronto Eras Tour Show

The team-up came during the third night of Swift's six-show Eras Tour run at Toronto's Rogers Centre

TAS2024/Getty Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform together in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2024

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams were together on stage once again!

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the 34-year-old pop star was joined by her friend and supporting act, 25, during the third night of her six-show Eras Tour run at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

There, the duo performed a surprise mashup of Swift's 1989 track "Out of the Woods" and their collaboration "Us" from Abrams' The Secret of Us album.

The onstage team-up between the two singer-songwriters occurred during Swift's surprise song set, during which she played acoustic guitar for their mashup, according to a fan-recorded video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

TAS2024/Getty Gracie Abram bows to friend Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2024

While Abrams — who first opened for Swift's Eras Tour in 2023 — began the mashup by singing "Us," Swift mixed in "Out of the Woods" by incorporating lyrics from the 2014 hit halfway through.

Toward the end of the performance, Swift continued to sing her 2014 track, with Abrams harmonizing. Abrams then gave Swift a big onstage hug and bowed down to her as the performance concluded.

Abrams will continue to join Swift on tour while she's in Canada, including for three more dates at the Rogers Centre, as well as an additional three shows in Vancouver, which wrap on Dec. 8.

Swift's other surprise songs in Toronto have so far included night one's “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” with “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” on guitar and “False God” with “’Tis the Damn Season” on piano, plus night two's “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with “Mine” on guitar and “Evermore” and ”Peter” on piano. Night three, meanwhile, featured "You're on Your Own, Kid" with "Long Story Short" on piano.

Some famous faces who stepped out for night three in Toronto included Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, as well as Zooey Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott (who fans shared photos of on X).

TAS2024/Getty Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform together on Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto

Back in June, Abrams and Swift hit the stage together at Wembley Stadium in London to debut their collab "Us," a moment that Abrams has since called an "out of body" experience.

Speaking with Who What Wear for a cover story in September, the musician shared that the pair "wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley," referring to the song.

"To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see," Abrams said.

At the time, she also expressed her excitement about performing her latest LP on the Eras Tour stage. "I am so f---ing happy that we get to do [The Secret of Us] on Eras just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate," Abrams said.

Abrams previously told PEOPLE in January that opening up for the "Fortnight" singer was an experience "beyond my wildest dreams."

Calling Swift an "unbelievable performer and the most generous friend," she added: "Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways."