Taylor Swift Brings Travis Kelce on Stage in London
Taylor Swift delighted fans by bringing Travis Kelce on stage during her show in London, on Sunday, June 23.
Video recorded by Jillian Ralke shows Kelce dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, stepping in for a dancer during a costume change before the song ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.’
The NFL star is seen carrying Swift and placing her on a red couch in the center of the stage.
He also participated in the rest of the segment, doing Swift’s faux touch-up as she changed outfits, dusting her face with powder. Credit: Jillian Ralke via Storyful
