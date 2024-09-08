Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Shut Down Friendship Rift Rumors with Warm Embrace at US Open

The pair spent time together at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 8 with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Al Bello/Getty Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce looks on at the US Open on Sept. 8, 2024

Tennis aside, it appears all love between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes from the looks of their interactions at the US Open.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the two reunited inside New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium during the men’s single final at the annual tennis tournament.

Swift, 34, arrived at the event with boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34, after attending a wedding together on Saturday. The pair caught up with Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

At one point, Swift and Brittany, 29, shared a warm hug at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Just a few days before, both of them attended the Chiefs' home opening game for the 2024-2025 season when Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the pair — who have watched Chiefs games together in the past — sat in separate suites for the game, prompting rumors of a rift between them.

Al Bello/Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes attend the US Open on Sept. 8, 2024

Now, during their latest get-together at the US Open, Swift has been spotted standing side-by-side with Kelce, Brittany and Patrick, 28, as the friends watched Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz face off.

For the Sunday outing, Swift wore a red and white gingham sundress and cat-eye sunglasses, as Kelce sported a cream-colored ensemble with a Gucci bucket hat. Brittany also wore a Gucci fit with sunglasses, as Patrick rocked a black Prada zip-up shirt.

Photos from the sporting event show the two couples chatting away and, at one point, even smiling and posting for a group photo.

Al Bello/Getty Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes pose for a photo at the US Open on Sept. 8, 2024

The latest Mahomes-Swift hangout comes shortly after Brittany, a soon-to-be mom of three, showed off her 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye's adorable outfit at the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium this past week. Brittany also shares son Patrick "Bronze", 21 months, with Patrick.

Swift checked out Thursday's game with Kelce's dad, Ed, and mom, Donna, as they all cheered on Kelce. Swift and Donna even shared a hug after a major play by Kelce and Patrick.

Christian Petersen/Getty Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce share a handshake at the Chiefs game on Sept. 5, 2024

It's been a busy few days for Kelce and Swift, who went from the Kansas City home opener on Thursday to a pizza date at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali on Friday to the Saturday wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

Swift was spotted on Saturday wearing the “TNT” bracelet that Kelce custom-made for her. The bracelet features their initials in 14K yellow gold and lab-grown diamonds. The "Lover" singer wore a Zimmermann Halliday Scallop Midi Dress with cutouts on the side for her wedding look, while Kelce opted for an all-black ensemble with slicked-back hair.



Read the original article on People.