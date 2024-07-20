Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Amazing’ and 'Thoughtful' German Fans After Her Eras Tour Shows in the Country

The singer performed three shows in Gelsenkirchen this week

Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Veltins Arena on July 17, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Taylor Swift's fans in Germany have showered the star with kindness beyond her wildest dreams!

The “Fortnight” singer, 34, thanked her supporters in a post on Instagram on July 20 for their enthusiasm surrounding her Eras Tour concerts in the city of Gelsenkirchen — located just north of Cologne.

“Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful???” Swift wrote in her caption alongside a carousel of photos from the sold-out concerts.

“There were signs and paper hearts, the ‘Betty’ wave, and tons of DIY 'willow' orbs made out of balloons + phone flashlights. Thank you!!! 🫶🫶🫶,” she added of the unique things the crowd brought to the shows.

Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in a yellow bedazzled outfit onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Veltins Arena on July 17, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The Grammy winner went on to also express her gratitude for everyone who has “supported” her new album The Tortured Poets Department amid its recent release.

“I am completely blown away by what you’ve done - [the album] stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!,” Swift wrote. “You’re just the greatest.”

“Anyway, now that we’ve officially kicked off our shows in Germany, I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next!" she said, concluding the post.

Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs songs from her 'Midnights' album at Veltins Arena on July 17, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Swift had never performed in the German city before. Amid her concert series, one local Swiftie, Aleshanee Westhoff, started a petition for Mayor Karin Welge to rename the city to “Swiftkirchen” during the star’s visit there.

The ask caught Welge’s attention, and the city unveiled a new town entrance sign with Swift’s face on it, along with the words “Swiftkirchen." It was captured in an Instagram post shared by the city’s official account.

Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs songs in a white dress at Veltins Arena on July 17, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Swift's recent Eras Tour stops in Germany were special for another reason, given that the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce also made an appearance at two of the shows — including one that marked his 13th appearance at one of her concerts — before heading to the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

Swift is next scheduled to perform in the German cities of Hamburg and Munich, before moving on to Poland.



