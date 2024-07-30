Taylor Swift 'at a complete loss' after 'horror movie' Southport stabbing left two kids dead

Taylor Swift 'at a complete loss' after 'horror movie' Southport stabbing left two kids dead

Taylor Swift has said the “horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously” after a mass stabbing at a children’s dance class.

Two young children were killed during a “horror movie” knife attack in the seaside town near Liverpool at a yoga class themed on the singer.

Six children and two adults remained in critical condition on Tuesday morning following the “ferocious” attack.

Dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, is reported to be fighting for her life after a knifeman burst into the family-friendly event in Hart Street at roughly 11.50am on Monday.

Police officers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA Wire)

A 17-year-old continues to be quizzed by police after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In a social media post, Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class.

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

At the scene, flowers and teddies had been left by the police cordon in Hart Street.

A person leaves flowers near the scene of the attack (James Speakman/PA Wire)

One message in a “Thinking Of You” card said “thoughts and prayers” are with those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”

Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”

Those injured in the incident were taken to nearby major hospitals including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Over £40,000 has been raised by Taylor Swift fans to help raise money for the families affected by the knife attack.

Leanne Lucas who organised the Taylor Swift-themed workshop suffered stab injuries

A fundraiser set up in the hours after the event said: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young swifties who have tragically passed.

“Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could visit the seaside town on Tuesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News.

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Taylor Swift said she was ‘at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The Taylor Swift themed event was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, with social media posts promoting the event as “open to children in Year 2 to Year 6”.

The class, held at the Hart Space in Hart Street, was run by a Southport-based business called Enlighten, which describes its workshops as “providing yoga, mindfulness, breathwork, meditation and relaxation for children” in the seaside town.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper laid flowers at the police cordon on Tuesday morning, pausing to look at tributes and messages left by others at the scene.