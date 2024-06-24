Taylor Swift has 'completely moved on' from Scooter Braun drama

***DIGITAL USE ONLY*** The two-part documentary series, Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, aired over the weekend spotlighting the singer's 2019 feud with the music manager after he bought her former record label Big Machine and the masters to her first six albums along with it. The documentary concludes with an onscreen statement from the pop star's team, insisting that she is over the scandal. "Taylor has completely moved on from this saga and has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling creative endeavours of her life.”