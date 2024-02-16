Taylor Swift concerts to go ahead in Sydney despite asbestos testing at Olympic Park precinct

Taylor Swift is set to perform to about 300,000 people in Sydney. Despite park closures across Sydney for asbestos found in mulch, the pop star’s Sydney Olympic Park (Accor Stadium) shows will go on. Photograph: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The New South Wales environment minister has sought to assure Taylor Swift fans that the pop star’s Sydney concerts will go ahead next weekend, amid an asbestos scare at the precinct where she’s due to perform.

On Friday, the day after a special taskforce was launched to aid investigations into sites where mulch containing asbestos may be present, authorities have conducted testing at a location at Sydney Olympic Park, where Swift is set to perform to about 300,000 fans over four days of concerts as part of her Australian tour.

Testing occurred on mulch on a median strip on a divided road on Friday, in a spot understood to be away from where the public would be expected to walk on the way to Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), the roughly 80,000-capacity venue where Swift will to perform.

No traces of asbestos were found on Friday, and a back up test is being conducted as a precaution, the minister, Penny Sharpe, said on Friday afternoon.

If the follow-up test finds traces of asbestos, the mulch will be removed in time for Swift’s concerts, Sharpe said.

“This will not stop Taylor Swift performing in Sydney,” Sharpe said. “Sydney Olympic Park Authority is inspecting mulch that came from the supply chain under investigation, that has been used on a median strip on a divided road.”

“We are testing samples but, regardless, we can remove the mulch and remediate before Taylor Swift takes to the stage in the Harbour City,” Sharpe said.

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), which has declared it is currently conducting the largest investigation of its existence, also said the asbestos scare would not affect the Blink-182 concerts set to take place at Qudos Bank Arena, also at Sydney Olympic Park, next weekend.

“At this stage, there is no sign of any asbestos in the mulch around the park,” an NSW EPA spokesperson said.

“We will advise once those results are finalised. Nothing will disrupt the Taylor Swift or Blink-182 concerts,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues

default

The testing at Olympic Park comes after the state’s asbestos controversy reached new heights, with a range of parks closed off due to mulch fears. Concerns for mulch at Victoria Park saw organisers forced to cancel the Mardi Gras fair day.

On Thursday, the NSW premier, Chris Minns, said hundreds of sites across Sydney could potentially be contaminated with asbestos including parks, schools, train stations and suburban back yards.

A surge workforce of public servants and firefighters will assist the EPA as it expands its criminal investigation into mulch found to contain asbestos across Sydney and regional NSW.

Related: Melbourne airport faces busiest day since pre-pandemic ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

The state’s asbestos crisis erupted in early January after the hazardous material was first discovered in mulch at the newly-opened Rozelle parklands.

Additional reporting: Tamsin Rose and Catie McLeod