Taylor Swift Congratulates Couple After Spotting Proposal During Her Show

Taylor Swift congratulated a couple on their engagement after noticing the proposal in the audience of her Edinburgh, Scotland, show on June 7.

In the video, Swift remarks about how she enjoys performing in the daylight because she thinks she just saw someone get engaged. The crowd then cheers as Swift manages to spot and point at the couple. She congratulates them and explains that she “never gets to see that” as she usually performs after the sun sets.

“Thanks for doing that at my concert, it’s a big moment, huge,” Swift says.

Scotland, and other parts of the UK, experience sunsets around 10 pm during summer months. Credit: Cody Waddy via Storyful

Video Transcript

All was your, I love, um, I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I'm pretty sure I just like, saw somebody get engaged over here.

I have no idea.

I never get to see that.

Right.

Because it's like dark usually at night, but it's not right now.

So, congratulations.

I just saw that whole thing.

Oh, man, that's amazing.

Um, thanks for doing that at my concert.

That's a big moment.

Huge.

Um, ok.

So, oh, I'm having fun.

I, ok.

I love, um, I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I'm pretty sure I just like, saw somebody get engaged over here.

I have no idea.

I never get to see that.

Right.

Because it's like dark usually at night, but it's not right now.

So, congratulations.

I just saw that whole thing.

Oh, man, that's amazing.

Um, thanks for doing that at my concert.

That's a big moment.

Huge.

Um, ok, so I'm having fun.