Taylor Swift continues to shriek during this song. At first fans thought she was falling.

Who’s afraid of a little old screech?

Taylor Swift has been routinely adding a shriek to her "Tortured Poets" set during the final high notes of the haunting melody "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

On Saturday night in Warsaw, the singer let out a howl as her reflective platform — which the internet has dubbed the Tayoomba (because it looks like a Roomba) — glided across the diamond stage. She belted, “So who’s afraid of little old me?” before letting out the yelp. Some fans have commented in TikTok videos that she slipped or started to fall, but the same noise has occurred in the same place all three nights in Warsaw and on night two in Munich.

One fan, who documented the record-scratch-sounding scream in Germany, captioned his TikTok video “still don’t know what happened but she sure jump scared us with that shriek.”

In close up videos, fans notice Swift places the shriek after the second high belt of “So who’s afraid of little old me?”

The singer-songwriter has two more stops left on her European leg of the Eras Tour before heading back to North America.

