This Morning fans blast 'useless' Taylor Swift segment

This Morning fans blast 'pointless' Taylor Swift segment. (Getty)

What did you miss?

This Morning viewers were moaning about the new Taylor Swift segment, with one person writing: "Gonna be the most useless segment this weekend."

As Taylor Swift releases Tortured Poem Department on Friday, This Morning have hired the world's first Taylor Swift correspondent. Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley - who have just returned from their Easter break - introduced the Swiftie but social media was awash with viewers complaining about the correspondent.

Taylor Swift correspondent and US influencer Tyler Conroy spoke live from New York with Shephard and Deeley to discuss the singer's upcoming album. Gyles Brandreth declared he was a Swiftie when the news was announced but This Morning viewers shared their brutal thoughts on the segment on social media platform X.

Taylor Swift segment

Conroy opened the segment sharing his delight to be talking about Swift. He said: "This is the greatest week in the world. I also feel like the luckiest Swiftie in the world right now talking to you all about my favourite sport: Taylor Swift."

The US influencer has met Swift three times, including one time when the singer invited him to her apartment when her track Shake Off came out. "Love Taylor," he said. "She did personally invite me. She literally was like come on in, go look at my Grammys, hold my awards, go stroke my cats. She had a hidden bathroom behind a bookcase which was really cool."

Also, the Taylor Swift super fan explained the album would go through the five stages of grief following the breakdown of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. "She talked about the five stages of grief and how they related to the album," he said. "The album is called the Tortured Poets Department which is allegedly based off a group chat that Joe Alwyn had with his buddies... Really excited to get down to the nitty gritty of what happened in this relationship."

Story continues

Deeley asked the Taylor Swift correspondent about the secret messages the singer has been leaving her fans. "It's a throwback to what she used to do in her earlier albums," he explained. "She used to capitalised certain letters in her lyric booklet to let you know what the songs are about. One time she famously put someone's full name as the hidden message to let you know who the song is about. She's kinda doing that again with Apple music."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Getty)

What did viewers say?

Leading the comments on social media, one person wrote: "Taylor Swift corespondent?? Ive heard it all now."

Among the comments, one person wrote: "God, the Taylor Swift obsession just never stops, does it? #ThisMorning."

Many complained: "Taylor Swift correspondent #thismorning", "Taylor Swift again? #ThisMorning", "A Taylor Swift TV correspondent? #ThisMorning" and "Oh sod off with Taylor Swift! #ThisMorning".

Others wrote on social media platform X: "#ThisMorning producers certainly don't know their audience. Taylor Swift, Solomon and more...not interested!"

"I’m can’t see many This Morning viewers being interested in Taylor Swift. Especially to the extent they’re pushing her. So why? One wonders. #ThisMorning."

God, the Taylor Swift obsession just never stops, does it? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/i2Myl6pirb — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) April 15, 2024

"#ThisMorningJust find it weird from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning these shows get fixated on certain celebrities and people now Taylor swift it ridiculous how old are they."

"I honestly don't see the fuss over Taylor Swift she's just very....meh #thismorning."

"No one likes or cares about Taylor Swift @thismorning!"

However, Conroy's 28.2k Instagram followers had responded really positively to the segment saying they were excited to see it.

"I'm so so so proud of you my love!!!" One follower wrote. Another added: "Can't wait to see you!!"

Someone else wrote: "YAYYYY!!!! Congratulations!!! You are AMAZING." Another shared: "Woooooow!!!"

This Morning continues every day this week at 10am on ITV1.

Read more