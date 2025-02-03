Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Squeezed into 1 Chair at the Grammys: Here’s Why

Footage from the Crypto.com arena showed the pop superstar scoot over for the 'Wicked' actress while the night kicked off

Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo were apparently defying the seating chart at the Grammys, but all for good reason!

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the pop superstar and Oscar-nominated Wicked actress may have had their own seats during the 2025 Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but viewers quickly noticed at the top of the broadcast that the duo were actually sharing a single seat together!

Swift, 35, and Erivo, 38, notably appeared on screen together while the night's host, Trevor Noah, gave a rundown of just how "big" the Grammys is. Behind him, the pair could be seen giggling, reacting to some of Noah's jokes and effortlessly sitting up straight despite appearing to share one chair, per footage from the event's broadcast shared by Entertainment Tonight.

At one point, Erivo and Swift even appeared to recreate the "holding space” meme from Wicked's press tour, as Swift smiled while she grabbed Erivo's finger on air.

Paramount + Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo share a seat at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025

While it wasn't quite clear at first what brought the duo together, footage from the arena captured by The Hollywood Reporter shows that Erivo entered the venue's floor and appeared to look around for her seat as the show kicked off. As Erivo walked closer to Noah, who was standing up and delivering part of a monologue, Swift waved her down, partly moved over and put her arm around Erivo as she sat down next to her.

According to the night's seating chart, Erivo had been positioned to sit at a table alongside Queen Latifah and John Legend. Also at the Swift table were Margaret Qualley and Swift's producer pal Jack Antonoff.

"Late arrival for Wicked star Cynthia Erivo who is accompanied by an escort to table joining Taylor Swift who waves her over," wrote writer Chris Gardner, who captured the footage. "#Grammys Trevor Noah still hosting as she sneaks over."

Amy Sussman/Getty Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo attend the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025

It was a big night for both Swift and Erivo. While Swift celebrated her six nominations, Erivo performed alongside Herbie Hancock for a heartwarming and star-studded tribute to music legend Quincy Jones, who died in November at age 91. Before Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson and Jacob Collier arrived on the stage to share their own renditions of Jones' many classics, Erivo kicked things off with a slowed-down, piano-side rendition of Frank Sinatra's 1964 hit, "Fly Me to the Moon."

Throughout the night, Swift was also at the center of a few other viral moments — from toasting with Jay-Z after Beyoncé's album of the year win for Cowboy Carter to even catching a piece of one performer's attire!

During the Jones tribute, as Janelle Monáe shared a high-energy rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough," Swift actually caught the suit jacket that Monáe threw in the air and continued wearing it for much of the night.



