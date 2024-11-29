Taylor Swift Debuts Massive 87 Necklace with Her Demure Game Day Look: See Her Blinged-Out Nod to Travis Kelce

The superstar singer also brought skinny jeans back to the fashion chat as she cheered on Travis Kelce in style at the Chiefs-Raiders game on Nov. 29

Jamie Squire/Getty

Taylor Swift is back serving game-day glam.

While on a break in between her Eras Tour shows in Canada, the "Style" singer, 34, made it to Kansas City to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29.

The pop star, who will perform the last few shows of her Eras Tour in Vancouver starting Dec. 6, continued her epic style streak with another Chiefs-inspired look. But this time she left the hot pants and thigh-high boots at home.

Taylor chose a more casual and covered-up game day look, hitting Arrowhead stadium alongside Kelce's mom Donna wearing black skinny jeans, a red Louis Vuitton half-zip sweater with monogram and shearling details, plus black boots. She teamed the look with her signature glam (a red lip and cat-eye liner), but did introduce a new piece of bling in honor of her footballer boyfriend.

Swift rocked what appears to be a huge diamond and ruby "87" necklace for Kelce's jersey number. Donna also stepped up her style game in faux leather trousers and a black button-down sweater plus a red-and-black scarf.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Raiders game on Nov. 29 alongside Donna Kelce.

Swift's return to the stadium scene comes three weeks after she attended the Chiefs-Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 10 alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

She put a preppy spin on game-day glam in a $5,045 tweed Versace blazer and miniskirt set, both of which were decked out in red and black checkered print, and a $35 Victoria's Secret corset (because no one's mastered high-low fashion quite like Swift).

On Nov. 4, she turned her pre-game walk into a fashion show yet again in a monochromatic black outfit featuring denim shorts, Christian Louboutin boots and a Chiefs bomber jacket that was actually purchased by Swift's stylist from a longtime Swiftie off eBay. (The seller, who goes by the name Court on TikTok, said she was "not okay" after seeing the Grammy winner in the outwear.)



David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift in Versace and Victoria's Secret at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game on Nov. 10, 2024

While it's not confirmed how many games Swift will go to before the holidays, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, gave an update on their Thanksgiving plans, which the pop star might not be able to attend.

When asked if the singer would be joining their family get-together during her appearance on Today on Nov. 14, Donna said, "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."