Taylor Swift Debuts New Snake Bodysuit on Miami Stop of Era’s Tour: What Does It Mean?

The one-legged look is the last original Eras Tour look to be swapped for a new outfit

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift on October 18, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Taylor Swift is looking "Gorgeous" in a new Eras Tour outfit.

The superstar, 34, returned to the Eras Tour stage after a two-month break, and she marked the occasion with a fresh look.

During her Miami stop's Reputation set, the 14-time Grammy winner emerged in a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit, making this the last original Eras Tour look to be replaced with a new outfit.

The one-long-leg ensemble featured intertwining snakes, per concert photos and a USA Today reporter's Instagram video. However, this bodysuit differed from the previous look, with gold details rather than red. Bodysuits have been a favorite look for Swift throughout her Reputation Stadium Tour.



But the differences didn’t stop there. On the back of the new catsuit, one snake made the shape of the number two, leading fans to speculate that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be coming soon.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on October 18, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Oct. 18 Miami show kicks off the final leg of her international tour, which began in March 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. Since then, she has performed in the U.S., South America, Australia, Asia, and most recently, Europe. The tour will conclude with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and finally in Vancouver.

Swift’s recent Reputation costume change follows her debut of a new bodysuit during the Midnights set at the Friday, Aug. 16, London show.

Fans first suspected she would announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) in August 2024 because she swapped out her Midnights outfit. The last time she switched her Midnights look (in August 2023), she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift at Tokyo Dome on February 7, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

The “Delicate” singer still has two more Taylor’s Version albums to release, the aforementioned Reputation (originally released in November 2017) and her 2003 debut album, Taylor Swift. Swift began to re-record her first six albums to reclaim her music catalog after Scooter Braun acquired her albums in 2019 against her wishes from former label Big Machine.

That August, she confirmed that she would be re-recording her albums.

“I think that artists deserve to own their work,” she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. “I just feel very passionately about that.”

Then, in April 2021, she released her first album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), followed by Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021, then Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July 2023, and more recently, 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October 2023.

