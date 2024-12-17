Taylor Swift Defends Fans As They Take Photos During Her Children’s Hospital Visit

Taylor Swift won over young patients and their families when she dropped by Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City last week. One specific moment from that surprise visit, however, has been singled out for praise by many of Swift’s longtime fans.

A video shared on Facebook by journalist Sharon Chen of Missouri-based CBS affiliate KCTV5 shows a female member of Swift’s entourage telling the person capturing the footage not to post it online, only to be lightly reprimanded by the pop superstar herself.

“No posting photos! Please don’t post the photos!” the woman can be seen proclaiming.

Before long, Swift intervenes.

“It’s OK, it’s OK,” she tells the woman as they exit the hospital ward.

Watch Chen’s clip of the exchange below.

It isn’t clear if the woman that Swift addressed was a member of her personal staff or a Children’s Mercy Hospital employee.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, the clip had been viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook alone and drawn a plethora of comments applauding Swift’s actions.

“She is so gracious. A real pleasure to have her here with our patients, our companion dog, families and employees,” one person wrote on Facebook. “A truly delightful visit.”

Added another: “Can’t fault her, the kids must have been over the moon to see her in person. A decent hardworking woman with good morals and ethics. Onwards and upwards Taylor Swift!”

Swift’s visit to the Kansas City hospital came just one day before her 35th birthday and less than a week after she brought her record-smashing Eras Tour ― which spanned 149 concerts on five continents ― to a close in Vancouver, Canada. The 14-time Grammy winner’s boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though specifics of Swift’s visit remain scarce, hospital staff members told ABC News and other outlets she spent much of her time happily posing for photos and signing autographs for patients and their loved ones.

Another viral video showed Swift bonding with a youngster who said she was a big fan of Kelce’s as well.

“Yes, me too. That’s an absolute yes on that one,” Swift quipped in the clip.

