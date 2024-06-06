Taylor Swift defends Lady Gaga over pregnancy rumours

Lady Gaga let her video do the talking [Getty Images]

Taylor Swift has come out in support of Lady Gaga, who posted a video denying pregnancy rumours, by calling comments about it "invasive and irresponsible".

The two US superstar singers responded after online speculation that Grammy and Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga was pregnant.

People began to comment after photographs emerged of the star with boyfriend Michael Polansky as they celebrated her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in the US.

Gaga posted a video on TikTok, referencing the song Down Bad, from Swift's new album, saying: "Not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym."

Swift posted under the video: "Can we all agree that it's invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman's body.

"Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman."

Taylor Swift is known for speaking out when she feels strongly about an issue [Getty Images]

Gaga also urged followers to register to vote, and smiled as she lipsynched to an audio clip, saying: "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic.

"I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Swift's comments prompted a flood of responses underneath, such as "Gaga and Taylor OMG" and hopeful comments that the two might do a musical collaboration.

This isn't the first time there has been online speculation over whether a celebrity is pregnant.

In March, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens responded to such comments.

US Weekly reported that she told the She Pivots podcast: “I was like: ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body’.”

In January, Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey defended her decision to keep her pregnancy private, despite people saying online saying she had "lied" about it.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went," she said.

"I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?

“And I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you.”

Halle Bailey to fans: "Why you are mad I protected my own peace?" [Getty Images]

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian hit back in 2020 after an Instagram user suggested she looked pregnant in bikini photos.

A fan had asked her how she protected her mental health from cyber-bullying, and according to People, she replied:

"I commented back and said: ‘This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it...

"'I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments'."

Actress Jennifer Garner also sparked rumours in the same year on Instagram after she posted an image of her holding a Hallowe'en pumpkin with a carved-out centre, which contained a mini-pumpkin.

This prompted some of her followers to ask if she was expecting, and she responded: "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles."

Another post of her wearing overalls also resulted in more pregnancy questions, to which she responded: "I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not - and never will be - pregnant."

Chrissie Tiegen: "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time" [Getty Images]

In 2019, model Karlie Kloss also denied being pregnant, after sharing her wedding photos.

Elle magazine's Olivia Blair wrote: "Stop asking women if they are pregnant. Please."

She pointed out that it was still happening, despite Friends star Jennifer Aniston writing in a 2016 article: "For the record, I am not pregnant.

"What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'."

Three years later model Chrissie Tiegen also hit back at speculation she was pregnant, saying: "I know you didn’t mean it to be rude, but think twice about asking this.

"There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be! ”