Is Taylor Swift in Denver for the Chiefs Game Against the Broncos on January 5?

Will Taylor Swift attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on January 5?

Throughout the 2024—2025 football season, Swift has attended all but one of Travis Kelce's home games at Arrowhead Stadium, only leaving her spot in his suite empty to perform the final Eras Tour concert on December 8. Despite her obvious dedication to Football Sundays—and the occasional games held on Mondays and Saturdays—Swift has not attended a single away game since the 2024 Super Bowl.

According to Page Six, Swift has been avoiding stadiums outside of Kansas City over scheduling conflicts and security concerns. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they at ease and comfortable," a source told the publication back in September. "Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

With Swift skipping her boyfriend's Christmas game on December 25, it seems unlikely she'll attend today's face-off. Even though it marks Kelce's final game of the regular season, their last victory secured the Chiefs a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, granting the pop star more opportunities to cheer on her partner at Arrowhead.

Just before the end of her tour, a source told Us Weekly that Swift “plans to stay in and hibernate” with Kelce while she figures out her next move. Another source added, “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple. Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”

In the past month, Kelce has thrown his girlfriend an epic birthday party and joined her on a short trip to New York City before reportedly ringing in the new year in Missouri. “Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight," a source told Page Six. "It was very romantic.”

With all that said, the real question is whether or not Taylor Swift plans to attend this year's Super Bowl if the Chiefs make it through the playoffs. Considering her “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show, there's a chance she could do more than just attend the game, which is scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

