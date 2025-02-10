Taylor Swift, Donald Trump join fellow celebs to watch star-studded SuperBowl

US pop star Taylor Swift, US President Donald Trump, Lionel Messi, Paul Rudd and Anne Hathaway Bloom were among the A-list stars watching the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Pop superstar Swift was spotted in her suite at the Superdome, wearing a simple white tank top and denim shorts, about an hour before play began.

Donald made history on Sunday as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, with the US President spending a few minutes on the field before the game began before heading to a suite of his own.

He was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from fans.

.@Shanemgillis is the cool uncle at the Super Bowl party 😂👍 📺: #SBLIX on FOX📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/eO7yhOXVLo — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

The President entered the field via a tunnel at the Chiefs’ end, greeting first responders and victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Paul Rudd was seen in Chiefs attire, covering his face during what was a tough watch for fans of Kansas City.

Actress Anne Hathaway was spotted donned in the green of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift, from left, Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim watch the action during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 (Gerald Herbert/AP)

In contrast to poor Paul Rudd, she was seen jumping and dancing with glee as the Eagles inched closer to victory.

Also spotted in a green Eagles jacket was Bradley Cooper.

Jay-Z was spotted at the game with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Paul McCartney, Kevin Hart, Rob Lowe and Shane Gillis were also seen in attendance.

Fly Eagles Fly, Kevin Hart 📺: #SBLIX on FOX📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/HIAJ9ryC8I — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi enjoyed the festivities clad in a neutral white outfit, alongside Miami and former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

Before the game, New Orleans local and famous actor and singer Harry Connick Jr welcomed the crowd to Super Bowl 59 with a Mardi Gras-styled welcome.