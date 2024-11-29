Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce arrive together at NFL Chiefs game against the Raiders

While thousands of Taylor Swift fans spent Black Friday navigating the chock-a-block lines at Target to grab the singer's new book and vinyl album, she headed to Arrowhead Stadium to catch her sixth Kansas City Chiefs home game of the regular season.

Like clockwork, Swift showed up about 80 minutes before kick-off walking side-by-side with Donna Kelce, the mom of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The singer wore a red long sleeve pullover, black pants and black boots with her hair pulled back in a braided ponytail. The NFL on Prime Video account tweeted out a video of the two walking down the Chiefs' tunnel, "Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are in the house for #BlackFridayNFL."

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are in the house for #BlackFridayNFL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wP9IURhoMi — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 29, 2024

Amazon Prime Video aired the livestream for national viewers. For football fans (...and/or Swifties) in the Kansas City TV market, the game broadcasted on KSHB-TV 41 and for those in Las Vegas, ABC carried the game.

The 14 time Grammy award winning singer has only been to Kansas City Chiefs home games this year, where she is familiar with the security and staff. With a slew of home games left on the roster, Swift's only tour conflict is the night of Dec. 8 when the red-and-gold will play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although she did not have an Eras Tour conflict with the Nov. 24 away game, the superstar did not watch the Carolina Panthers matchup in-person. However, she did congratulate the Chiefs on their 30-27 nail-biting win by baking "Victory Pop-tarts."

Chiefs' defensive backs coach, David Merritt, Sr., tweeted, "Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts me! Yolonda Merritt said, 'She’s done it all season for different people Dave' 🤦🏽‍♂️ I thought I was SPECIAL 🤦🏽‍♂️😝🤣 Sweet young woman regardless!"

Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts me! Yolonda Merritt said, “She’s done it all season for different people Dave” 🤦🏽‍♂️ I thought I was SPECIAL 🤦🏽‍♂️😝🤣Sweet young woman regardless! pic.twitter.com/j5sNNLtQgf — David Merritt, Sr. (@DavidMerrittSr1) November 27, 2024

On Black Friday, Swifties braved bitter overnight temperatures waiting hours outside of Targets for the official Eras Tour book offering behind-the-scenes insight on her record breaking tour.

As part of the forward, Swift wrote, "I decided to create the longest, most ambitious show I'd ever even attempted. Averaging at 3 hours and 15 minutes, the 45 songs played. My goal was for every fan to leave that show knowing I gave them absolutely everything I had."

She signed it, "See you next era..." sending TikTok theorizers into a frenzy of what those four words could mean. "The Tortured Poets Department: Anthology" vinyls, also available at Target, sold out within minutes at some locations.

Donna Kelce said she might not be there

Several news agencies reported Swift may not be at Travis Kelce's game after his mom, Donna Kelce, was asked about the possibility by TODAY Show anchor Craig Melvin.

"I don't think so," the matriarch replied on Nov. 14 while making marshmallow crescent puffs. "She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Kelce added, "Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. Football's family."

The fun-filled family event is a stark contrast to last year when the Eras Tour mastermind spent the holiday between the two Brazil stops of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. A fan had died of heat exhaustion after passing out in the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos arena during "Cruel Summer," the weekend before.

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Swift acknowledged the horrific death, "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this."

The singer is on a bye-week from the Eras Tour and only has three performances left until the two year adventure wraps in Vancouver, Canada. Last week in Toronto, she was overcome by tears realizing the end is in sight.

In her berry-colored "Folklore" gown, the musician expressed gratitude to the crowd, during the standing ovation part of her song "Champagne Problems." Tears welled as she said, "And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour ... and I don’t even know what I’m saying, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry."

Swift's final three shows will take place at BC Place Stadium on Dec. 6-8.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce arrive together at NFL Chiefs game