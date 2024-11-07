Taylor Swift endears herself to Chiefs fans with anthem tweak, game-day anxiety

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite while sitting next to Donna Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you’re a Chiefs fan, you likely know something about being stressed while watching a game this season. While the Chiefs are unbeaten, they’ve played a number of close games.

There’s apparently a name for how you might feel during those nail-biting games: Fanxiety.

The Chiefs needed overtime to beat the Buccaneers 30-24 on Monday night and at least one fan was spotted saying “stressful” afterward. It’s someone who has a lot of camera phones pointed at her during a Chiefs game: superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Following the win, Swift was seen waving to fans and then saying: “Stressful!”

Haha lot of pressure during the game yet we won — Vince Darling (@cinemaniac_vr) November 5, 2024

That’s not the only way that Swift has shown she’s a true-blue Chiefs fan. Since she started attending games to watch boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end, Swift has adopted the spin fans put on the national anthem.

You know how Chiefs fans sing “Home of the Chiefs” at the conclusion of the anthem? Swift was seen doing that a year ago and that has continued.

A fan shared this video of Swift singing “Home of the Chiefs!” ahead of Monday’s game.

As you can imagine, fans loved that video, too.

Some complain when a TV camera focuses on Swift during a Chiefs game. But a person who is often in an Arrowhead suite with her shared insight into how Swift watches the Chiefs.

Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to receiver Mecole Hardman, told People magazine that Swift is focused on cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs.

“That’s just who she is,” Gordon told People. “She’s fun, she’s loving, she’s sweet. We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She’s just one of the sweetest people ever ... that’s just that.”